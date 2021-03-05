St. Bonaventure cruises past Duquese in A-10 tournament quarterfinals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: Osun Osunniyi (21) of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies celebrates a 68-51 win against Rhode Island Rams during their Atlantic 10 basketball tournament Semi Final game at Barclays Center on March 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure scored early and often in the 75-59 victory over the Duquesne Dukes in the Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals.

After falling behind 7-4 early, the Bonnies closed the first half by outscoring Duquesne 36-12 to take a 40-19 lead into halftime. From there it was cruise control for St. Bonaventure held on to its lead to get the win.

Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch led the way with 18 points each. Osunniyi had a double-double with 14 rebounds.

All five Bonaventure starters finished the game in double digits. Jaren Holmes had 14, Jalen Adaway ended his day with 12 and Kyle Lofton closed the game with 11 points.

St. Bonaventure moves on to the semifinals where they’ll play St. Louis. That game tips at 6 p.m. on Saturday March 6th.