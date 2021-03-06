St. Bonaventure dominates again in A-10 semifinals

St. Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch dunks against Saint Louis during an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic 10 men’s tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Richmond, Va. (WIVB) – For the second straight day, Saint Bonaventure ran through its Atlantic 10 tournament opponent, this time dominating St. Louis 71-53 to earn a spot in the conference tournament championship.

They took a 3-2 lead after Alejandro Vasquez’s three-pointer less than two minutes into the contest and then never looked back. That three-pointer opened an 11-0 run that helped the Bonnies get an early lead.

Bonaventure struggled to shoot at times in the first half, but still maintained their lead, and were in front of St. Louis 33-25 at the half.

They pulled away in the second half, opening with a 14-4 run to take a 47-29 lead. It was smooth sailing from there, as the Bonnies took the 71-53 win.

Jalen Adaway led all scorers with 17 points. Jaren Holmes had 15, and Kyle Lofton finished with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds.

St. Bonaventure plays VCU in the A-10 Tournament finals Sunday, March 14th at 1 p.m.