St. Bonaventure falls to LSU 76-61 in First Round of NCAA Tournament

LSU forward Trendon Watford (2) scores with a reverse layup during the second half of a first round game against St. Bonaventure in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WIVB) — After an incredible season in which St. Bonaventure earned outright regular season Atlantic 10 champions and A-10 Tournament champions, the Bonnies season ended at the hands of LSU 76-61 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This game was heavily defensive for both teams today. The Tigers led 31-22 at the half, but LSU held a lead for the final 20 minutes the game.

LSU dominated Bona at the boards on both ends, with the Tigers out-rebounding the Bonnies 45 to 29. St. Bonaventure amassed only nine offensive rebounds the entire game.

The Bonnies had a tough time beyond the arc, banking only 3 of 20 three-pointers.

Jaren Holmes led the Bonnies in scoring with 18 points, and Osun Osunniyi also scored 15 on the night for Bona, but it just wasn’t enough to keep up with the firepower of Cam Thomas on the other end of the court. Thomas scored 27 points, and two other Tigers scored 13 each.

As to be expected, the Bona starting five played for almost the entire game, while LSU had three players come off the bench for over ten minutes a piece. With that kind of rest for the LSU starters, the Tigers were just able to outlast St. Bonaventure.