St. Bonaventure moves up in AP men’s basketball poll

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 2-0 start to the season has St. Bonaventure moving up in the men’s college basketball poll.
Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies were ranked 22nd in the latest AP poll, up one spot from their preseason ranking. The last time Bona was ranked was 1971.
St. Bonaventure held off an upset bid from Canisius on Sunday, rallying from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win 69-60. Canisius was seeking its first win against a ranked team since 1994.
The Bonnies are back in action Thursday against Boise State in the Charlestown Classic. They’ll play again in the tournament Friday and Sunday.
Latest AP poll
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|Prev
|1. Gonzaga (55)
|2-0
|1517
|1
|2. UCLA (6)
|2-0
|1450
|2
|3. Kansas
|2-0
|1400
|3
|4. Michigan
|2-0
|1252
|6
|5. Villanova
|1-1
|1232
|4
|6. Purdue
|2-0
|1223
|7
|7. Duke
|3-0
|1143
|9
|8. Texas
|1-1
|1058
|5
|9. Baylor
|1-0
|1010
|8
|10. Illinois
|2-0
|920
|11
|11. Memphis
|2-0
|886
|12
|12. Oregon
|2-0
|802
|13
|13. Kentucky
|1-1
|773
|10
|14. Alabama
|2-0
|743
|14
|15. Houston
|2-0
|655
|15
|16. Arkansas
|2-0
|646
|16
|17. Tennessee
|2-0
|575
|18
|18. North Carolina
|2-0
|506
|19
|19. Ohio St.
|2-0
|438
|17
|20. Maryland
|3-0
|306
|21
|21. Auburn
|2-0
|286
|22
|22. St. Bonaventure
|2-0
|280
|23
|23. UConn
|2-0
|236
|24
|24. Florida
|2-0
|141
|–
|25. Southern Cal
|2-0
|63
|–
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.