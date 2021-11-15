St. Bonaventure moves up in AP men’s basketball poll

St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch (1) dunks while defended by Canisius guard Armon Harried (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Olean N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 2-0 start to the season has St. Bonaventure moving up in the men’s college basketball poll.

Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies were ranked 22nd in the latest AP poll, up one spot from their preseason ranking. The last time Bona was ranked was 1971.

St. Bonaventure held off an upset bid from Canisius on Sunday, rallying from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win 69-60. Canisius was seeking its first win against a ranked team since 1994.

The Bonnies are back in action Thursday against Boise State in the Charlestown Classic. They’ll play again in the tournament Friday and Sunday.

#23 St. Bonaventure survives a scare from Canisius and wins 69-60 in Olean.



Canisius led by as many as 11 in the second half but ran out of gas, getting outscored 27-9 in final 11:55. Bona is tough.



Canisius’ last win vs. a ranked team was Dec. 1994 vs. Cincinnati. 0-21 since. pic.twitter.com/noQ2M0AtQ0 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 15, 2021

Latest AP poll

Team Rec Pts Prev 1. Gonzaga (55) 2-0 1517 1 2. UCLA (6) 2-0 1450 2 3. Kansas 2-0 1400 3 4. Michigan 2-0 1252 6 5. Villanova 1-1 1232 4 6. Purdue 2-0 1223 7 7. Duke 3-0 1143 9 8. Texas 1-1 1058 5 9. Baylor 1-0 1010 8 10. Illinois 2-0 920 11 11. Memphis 2-0 886 12 12. Oregon 2-0 802 13 13. Kentucky 1-1 773 10 14. Alabama 2-0 743 14 15. Houston 2-0 655 15 16. Arkansas 2-0 646 16 17. Tennessee 2-0 575 18 18. North Carolina 2-0 506 19 19. Ohio St. 2-0 438 17 20. Maryland 3-0 306 21 21. Auburn 2-0 286 22 22. St. Bonaventure 2-0 280 23 23. UConn 2-0 236 24 24. Florida 2-0 141 – 25. Southern Cal 2-0 63 –

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.