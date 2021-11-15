St. Bonaventure moves up in AP men’s basketball poll

St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch (1) dunks while defended by Canisius guard Armon Harried (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Olean N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 2-0 start to the season has St. Bonaventure moving up in the men’s college basketball poll.

Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies were ranked 22nd in the latest AP poll, up one spot from their preseason ranking. The last time Bona was ranked was 1971.

St. Bonaventure held off an upset bid from Canisius on Sunday, rallying from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win 69-60. Canisius was seeking its first win against a ranked team since 1994.

The Bonnies are back in action Thursday against Boise State in the Charlestown Classic. They’ll play again in the tournament Friday and Sunday.

Latest AP poll

Team RecPtsPrev
1. Gonzaga (55)2-015171
2. UCLA (6)2-014502
3. Kansas2-014003
4. Michigan2-012526
5. Villanova1-112324
6. Purdue2-012237
7. Duke3-011439
8. Texas1-110585
9. Baylor1-010108
10. Illinois2-092011
11. Memphis2-088612
12. Oregon2-080213
13. Kentucky1-177310
14. Alabama2-074314
15. Houston2-065515
16. Arkansas2-064616
17. Tennessee2-057518
18. North Carolina2-050619
19. Ohio St.2-043817
20. Maryland3-030621
21. Auburn2-028622
22. St. Bonaventure2-028023
23. UConn2-023624
24. Florida2-0141
25. Southern Cal2-063

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

