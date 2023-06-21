BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Bonaventure and Niagara will meet this season following a three-year hiatus in the Little 3 men’s basketball rivalry that dates back more than a century.

Bona visits the Gallagher Center to play the Purple Eagles on Dec. 6, as part of the Bonnies’ non-conference scheduled that was announced Wednesday. The historic rivals did not play each other in three consecutive seasons for the first time in history.

The 161st all-time meeting between Niagara and Bona will be the first since the Bonnies won 87-70 on Dec. 18, 2019 at Reilly Center. The last time the schools did not play in consecutive seasons was 1928-29. Playing twice in many seasons, Niagara and Bona did not play in only each other in two other seasons: 1997-98, and 2002-03. Bona leads the all-time series 89-71 dating to 1921.

Bona’s non-conference schedule also includes a home game against Little 3 rival Canisius on Nov. 11, and a game against Buffalo at Alumni Arena on Dec. 2.

The strength of Bona’s schedule is buoyed by neutral site games at the Legends Classic on Nov. 16-17 at Barclays Center, against Florida Atlantic in the Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 16 in Springfield, Massachusetts, and against Akron in Cleveland on Dec. 30. The Bonnies will play at Florida Gulf Coast on a date to be determined.

The Bonnies will open the season at home against Longwood on Nov. 6, and also have home games against Bucknell on Nov. 22, Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 25, Siena on Dec. 9, and Binghamton on Dec. 22.