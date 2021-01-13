St. Bonaventure’s Holmes, Johnson earn Big 4 Player of the Week awards

St. Bonaventure’s Jaren Holmes (5) knocks aside Richmond’s Tyler Burton (3) during NCAA college basketball game action in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s basketball players swept the Big 4 Player of the Week honors after putting up big weeks last week.

Bonnies men’s basketball player Jaren Holmes earns his first Big 4 POTW award of the season after a career-high 38-point game against Saint Joseph’s on January 6th. In that game, Holmes shot 14-for-22 from the floor and 8-for-12 beyond the arc. He also had 10 rebounds for a double-double, and added in three assists.

Along with the Big 4 Player of the Week, Holmes earned Atlantic-10 Player of the Week and College Sports Madness Player of the Week awards as well.

St. Bonaventure women’s basketball junior guard Asianae Johnson averaged 16.5 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists in last week’s games against Richmond and VCU. Johnson averages a team high 14.1 points per game this season along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.