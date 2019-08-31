St. Francis alum Jake Dolegala makes Bengals 53-man roster

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Dolegala (7) passes under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Caraun Reid (75) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jake Dolegala’s football journey is far from over.

The former St. Francis quarterback, who played Division I (FCS) football at Central Connecticut State University, made the Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster, the team announced on Saturday.

Dolegala saw action in the final two weeks of the preseason and threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, which included a 253 yard effort against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason finale.

He tossed for 94 yards and two scores in his debut against the New York Giants.

In his four seasons at CCSU Dolegala threw for 8,129 yards and 48 touchdowns.

He signed with the Bengals as an udrafted free agent in April.