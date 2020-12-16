St. Francis’ Antonio Corsi signs NLI to play football at Maine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Francis standout tight end Antonio Corsi signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at the University of Maine.

Signing his NLI at his home in Ottawa, Canada, Corsi thanked his St. Francis coaches for helping him in his journey to play Division I football.

“I just want to thank St. Francis for welcoming me sophomore year, it’s just been a great experience. I want to thank all my coaches before that for helping me from where I started to where I am now,” Antonio Corsi said. “Nothing would be possible without those people helping me in my journey to where I am today.”

“There’s a lot of pressure off, now I can just focus on school and hopefully a football season, so it’s nice that I can just think about that now.”

Corsi has been an integral part of the Red Raiders offense since joining the team in 2018. In his two seasons at St. Francis, Corsi has amassed 90 catches for 1,274 yards and 16 touchdowns. His 16 touchdowns rank second in the St. Francis record books, and his 90 career receptions rank third in program history.

On the defensive side of the ball, he has 21 solo tackles and 31 assisted tackles including three sacks, four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

He says he chose Maine because over Morgan State and Coastal Carolina because the coaching staff made him feel like a part of the family.

“I just fell in love with the coaching staff, they’re just really nice people. They’re a family oriented school. I love the football program, I love the facilities, they have what I wanted to take at the facilities, and that’s why I chose Maine,” Corsi said.

“I kind of wish [the recruiting process] never ended. It’s just very exciting, you never know when a coach is going to call or text you,” Corsi said. “You get to travel, go to camps, talk to coaches, make sure coaches are talking to you and like you, it’s very exciting and I wish it never ended.”