St. Francis blanks Erie 28-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Francis Red Raiders looked to bounce back from back-to-back non-league losses as they hosted Erie on Saturday in their homecoming game.

Frannies scored early on, and later in the first the Royals took it down the field. Mason Hunter sends it to his receiver in the end zone but Logan Reaska is there for the big pass breakup!

A few plays later on fourth down, Hunter keeps it himself but is met by a whole host of Raider defenders at the line of scrimmage. St. Francis forces a turnover on downs.

Second quarter action now, and the Raider defense continues to stand up to the challenge! Nathaniel Henrich makes the huge tackle on the running back, forces a fumble, and Hayden Marling comes up with the loose ball!

St. Francis’ defense keeps Erie off the board in the first and heads into the half with a 7-0 lead.

The offense stepped up and scored 21 points in the second half while the defense kept up the intensity in the final two quarters to issue a 28-0 shutout over Erie.