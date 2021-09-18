St. Francis cruises to 42-6 victory over St. Joe’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 2-0 St. Francis opened up Monsignor Martin play on Saturday afternoon on the road taking on 0-2 St. Joe’s.

Marauders first possession in the first quarter, Aaron Jentz drops back and tosses a beautiful ball down the field but Kimal Clark leaps up and snags the interception! Clark shakes off tackles, jukes his way down the field and gets over the goal line for a pick six. St. Francis takes a 7-0 lead.

Joe’s next drive, and it’s another Jentz interception! This time Logan Re(a)ska dives in front of the ball and hangs on. Two plays later, the Red Raiders find the end zone on offense, and Reaska finishes the job with a dart from Steve Otremba to give Frannies the 14-0 advantage.

Five minutes left in the first, Otremba arcs it up by the pylon and Reaska grabs it for the third touchdown of the game. Red Raiders up 21-0.

After a solid kick return to put the Marauders near midfield, St. Joe’s looked to convert on fourth down but Jentz is met by Quintel Turner for the sack and turnover on downs.

Just over a minute left in the quarter, Ricardo Kidd takes the handoff and runs through the defense for the 23-yard touchdown. St. Francis led 28-0 at the end of the first.

Frannies add to the lead early in the second. Otremba keeps it himself and takes it 30-yards to the house to make it 35-0, and that’s where the score would stay at the end of the half.

St. Francis would score twice more in the second half and only give up one touchdown to top St. Joe’s with a final of 42-6.