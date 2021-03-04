St. Francis dominates St. Mary’s 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two of the best teams in the Fed squared off at the Northtown Center, but it was St. Francis that would come away victorious over Monsignor Martin foe St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Early in the first period, the Lancers trying to get on the board first. Cole Young with the slapshot but John Zuchlewski covers it up to keep the game scoreless.

With just under 9:30 left in the first, Matthew Zak sends it to Ryan Peterson who threads the needle from forever away for the first goal of the game, St. Francis takes a 1-0 lead.

St. Mary’s responds five minutes later. Nick Reif brings it around the back of the net and pokes it in to tie the game up at one a piece.

But that’s when Frannies would turn up the heat in the second and third periods. St. Francis would score four more goals in the final two periods to top the Lancers 5-1.