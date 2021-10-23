St. Francis downs Canisius in overtime thriller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 5-1 Canisius and 4-3 St. Francis met in the final Monsignor Martin game of the regular season. The winner gets the top seed in the playoffs.

First quarter, at midfield with the Red Raiders on fourth down, Jimmy Scott gets the handoff but is immediately met by a trio of Crusaders. Canisius comes away with the turnover on downs.

Second quarter now, Steve Otremba goes over the top to Logan Reaska who gets the Raiders inside the 10-yard line.

Two plays later, Ricardo Kidd takes it up the gut for the touchdown. St. Francis takes a 6-0 lead.

Right before the half, Canisius tries to get something going but Balaam Miller stuffs Tyler Baker. Frannies led 6-0 at the break.

Third quarter action, Kidd takes the handoff again and bulldozes his way over the goal line for the second Raider touchdown to make it 12-0.

With the rain coming down in the fourth, the Crusaders trouncing down the field. Baker hits Josh Fillion for the first down completion.

A few plays later on third and goal, Cureem Hathcock gets the handoff and breaks through the pack for the touchdown to cut into the St. Francis lead. It’s now 12-7.

In the final few minutes of play, Canisius scored another touchdown to take the 15-12 lead, but in the last seconds of the game, St. Francis kicked a field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime. The Red Raiders would score a touchdown in OT, and the Frannies defense keeps the Crusaders out of the end zone to end the game.

St. Francis wins 22-15 and earns the top seed in the Monsignor Martin playoffs.