St. Francis falls to Archbishop Hoban (OH) 23-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Francis Red Raiders hosted Ohio powerhouse Archbishop Hoban on Saturday afternoon, and it was a defensive battle from the get-go.

Scoreless in the second quarter, Knights on offense but it’s an errant snap!! Hayden Marling smothers the ball and the Red Raiders take over.

On the next Hoban possession, Caleb Jones takes the handoff and cuts his way through the St. Francis defense but fumbles as he’s tackled! Kimal Clark scoops up the loose ball to give the Raiders the second turnover of the game.

A few plays later, Steve Otremba drops back to pass but it’s intercepted by the Knights! Tyson Grimm takes it all the way to the house for the pick six. Hoban takes a 7-0 lead.

Late in the second, Knights going to punt on fourth down but the ball is snapped over the punters head and bounces all the way down before going out of bounds at the five yard line.

But the Hoban defense keeps the Red Raiders from finding the end zone and St. Francis settles for a field goal to end the half trailing 7-3.

In the second half, Archbishop Hoban would score a few more times to defeat St. Francis 23-3. Frannies returns to Polian Field next weekend for Homecoming when they host Erie High.