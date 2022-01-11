St. Francis handles Cardinal O’Hara 74-62

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In what would turn out to be another exciting Monsignor Martin game this season, Cardinal O’Hara traveled to take on St. Francis on Tuesday night.

Late in the first, Darnell Dallas gets it to Brendan Reid who steps back and banks the short jumper to tie the game up at 14 a piece. Red Raiders led 17-14 at the end of the quarter.

A few minutes into the second, on the inbounds pass Michael Ross hits Chris Wright who knocks down the three. It’s now 20-17.

The Hawks keep is close, Jake Kanowski gets it and drives in and finishes with the basket to make it 25-22.

But the St. Francis defense was on point tonight, with Dallas getting the steal and then finishing off with the layup in transition. Red Raiders take a 29-22 lead after back-to-back buckets.

With less than 30 seconds left, Jeremiah Neely snags the defensive rebound and gets the putback basket. St. Francis led 35-27 at the half.

The Red Raiders kept it up in the second half to beat O’Hara 74-62.