St. Francis lax doubles up Nichols 8-4 to advance to MMHSAA championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the semifinal round of the Monsignor Martin boys lacrosse playoffs, Nichols hosted St. Francis on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon.

Nichols already with a 1-0 lead, a few minutes into the first quarter Lawton Zacher dodges and rips a shot into the back of the net to give the Vikings the 2-0 advantage.

Just 13 seconds later, Jack Raymond scoops it up, sprints down and finishes with a snipe for the first St. Francis goal of the game. It’s now 2-1.

Second quarter action now, Raymond shows off his speed yet again with the breakaway goal to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the game, 3-2.

Two minutes later, Colton Evoniuk takes it around the back of the net and feeds it to Charlie Rooney who sends it in down low! Frannies leads 4-2.

Off the next faceoff, Raymond takes it down the field and rips it over the goalie’s shoulder to give St. Francis a 5-2 lead.

St. Francis would go on to take down Nichols 8-4 and advance to the Monsignor Martin championship where they will face St. Joe’s on Thursday.

