St. Francis takes down Canisius 38-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s still regular season action for Monsignor Martin on Friday night! Canisius traveling to St. Francis, the Crusaders looking for the upset.

First quarter, Jake Ritts hands it off to Xzavier Janczlyik who heads to the right and tightropes his way down the sidelines before he’s brought down inside the 10.

A few plays later, Ritts keeps it himself for the one yard touchdown, Red Raiders take a 6-0 lead.

Crusaders ball now, Tyler Baker keeps it himself and goes up the middle for the first down, Canisius in the red zone now.

And they take advantage of the field position! On the very next play, Joseph Dixon takes it in for a 20 yard touchdown to tie it up at 6 a piece.

Both teams would find the end zone many more times in this game, but it’s the Red Raiders come away with the 38-27 win to remain undefeated in Monsignor Martin play.