St. Joe’s and Canisius ends in tie, 2-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius and St. Joe’s took their rivalry to the ice on Sunday afternoon for a Monsignor Martin match up.

It did not take long for this one to become exciting! St. Joe’s on the offensive, Tristan Weigland’s shot is blocked but John Gallagher is on the other side for the one timer! Marauders take a 1-0 lead with a little over 8 minutes remaining in the first.

Thirty seconds later, Frankie Attea brings it down, weaves through defenders, and sends it to the back of the net! St. Joe’s takes an early 2-0 lead.

After dogging St. Joe’s all period, the Crusaders finally scored in the second to make it 2-1 on a sneaky goal by Vincent Mauro.

Jump ahead to the third period now, Ryan Coyne with the slick pass to Alex Setteducati who takes the shot, but Joseph Fronczak is all over that for the save!

6:39 left in the third, Canisius keeps things interesting. Dan Tocco intercepts a St. Joe’s pass and goes the distance with the huge slapshot to tie the game up at 2 a piece!

This one would have to go to overtime to decide the winner, but after 4:30 minutes of OT, neither team could net another goal. St. Joe’s and Canisius end in a tie, 2-2.