St. Joe’s and St. Francis end in 2-2 OT tie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the regular season finale for St. Joe’s, the Marauders squared off with St. Francis at Leisure Rinks on Friday night with big playoff seeding implications on the line for both teams.

Early in the game, Kamren Lopez catches the Joe’s defender off guard behind the net and steals the puck before passing it to Zach Dimitroff who pops it into the back of the net. Frannies takes a 1-0 lead that held through to the end of the first.

St. Joe’s would score two back-to-back goals in under a minute in the second period to take a 2-1 lead into the final period, but with just under 10 minutes left in the game, St. Francis would tie the game up at two.

That would eventually send the game to overtime, but nobody could net another goal and the game would end tied up at two.

St. Francis finishes off the regular season on Saturday when they take on Iroquois/Alden at Leisure Rinks at 9pm.