St. Joe’s basketball tops Tapestry 107-66

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Joe’s basketball team played in front of fans in the stands for the first time in 660 days on Monday night as they hosted Tapestry.

After trailing right off the bat, the Marauders get it to Solomon Jackson who drills a three from beyond the elbow. Joe’s leads 5-3.

A few minutes later, Romeo Bell snags the defensive rebound and sends it down the court to Parell Montgomery for the easy layup. Tapestry takes an 8-5 lead.

But that’s when the Marauders would go on a run. Justin Glover steps up and nails the three from the top of the key. It’s now 13-8.

Less than two minutes left in the first, Joe’s gets it around to Amaree Knox from the elbow to give the Marauders the 19-10 lead.

In the final minute in the first quarter, Marauders send it around the arc and get it to Knox again who knocks down the three. St. Joe’s led 27-10 at the end of the first.

St. Joe’s didn’t take their foot off the gas in this one and come away with the 107-66 victory in their home opener.