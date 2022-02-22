St. Joe’s beats O’Hara 59-52 in Manhattan Cup quarterfinal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The reigning Monsignor Martin champion St. Joe’s Marauders took the first step in defending their title on Tuesday night as they hosted Cardinal O’Hara in the quarterfinals.

It took a while for this one to heat up. Halfway through the first, Joe’s pops it to Amaree Knox at the top of the key to make it 5-2.

That worked, so they go ahead and do it again. Marauders toss it around to Joshua Warrington for the beautiful three to give Joe’s the 8-6 advantage.

In the final seconds of the first, O’Hara snags the defensive rebound and sends it to the corner to Chris Wright for the triple. Hawks led 11-10 at the end of the first.

Second quarter action now, Keiyan Clark drives in and slings it out to Jake Kanowski who knocks down a beautiful corner three. Cardinal O’Hara takes a 19-12 lead.

And a few minutes later, Glover drives to the basket and sinks the layup and one to cut into the Hawks lead, 21-16.

The Marauders trailed by six at the half but turned up the intensity for the final two quarters to beat Cardinal O’Hara 59-52 and advance to the semifinals on Thursday at 6pm where they will host Timon.

