St. Joe’s defeats Canisius for the first time since 2011

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rivalry between Canisius and St. Joe’s returned to the high school stadium today as the Crusaders and Marauders took the field at the Stranzky Complex this afternoon.

First quarter, CJ Ozolins takes the hand off and takes it up the gut all the way to about the one yard line before he’s brought down. Two plays later, it’s Ozolins who punches it in for a Crusader touchdown, Canisius takes a 7-0 lead after the kick.

The Marauders go three and out, and on the next Canisius drive, Tyler Baker launches one right into the waiting arms of Nik McMillan who takes that 62 yards for the touchdown. Crusaders up 14-0.

St. Joe’s trying to get something going before the half, Callum Wither keeps it himself for a first down to keep the drive alive.

With 2: 45 left in the first half, Marauders in the red zone, Wither pitches it to Micah Brown who high steps his way into the end zone for the touchdown. St. Joe’s trailed 14-7 at the half.

But the Marauders turned up the heat in the second half of play. St. Joe’s flipped the script to take a 26-21 lead going into the fourth quarter, and they kept it up in the final 12 minutes of play.

St. Joe’s defeats rival Canisius 36-21 for the first time since 2011.