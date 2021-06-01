St. Joe’s dominates Canisius in Monsignor Martin semifinal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top-seeded St. Joe’s hosted rival and four-seed Canisius in the Monsignor Martin boys lacrosse semifinals on Tuesday afternoon, and after a close first quarter, St. Joe’s turned up the heat in the second and kept it up throughout the rest of the game.

Right before halftime, Charles Bayer dodges around defenders and rips in a shot. Canisius trails 9-4.

Third quarter action now, Blake Gallo comes around, fakes a shot and finishes with a beauty in traffic to give Joe’s the 11-4 lead.

Just under four left in the quarter, Brian Nephew feeds it to Canon Cockrell who sends it into the bottom corner. It’s now 13-4, Marauders.

Fourth quarter, Samuel Getty gets the ball off the faceoff, finds a hole and beats the goalie to give close the deficit 14-5.

Late in the game, Noah Snyder gets it to Tyler Smart for the rip! St. Joe’s takes a 15-5 lead.

The Marauders proved too much for Canisius to handle as St. Joe’s takes the semifinal game with a final score of 18-6. Joe’s will host St. Francis on Thursday at 5pm.