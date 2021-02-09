St. Joe’s downs Nichols 82-48 in season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Manhattan Cup runner up St. Joe’s Marauders opened up the 2021 season on the road against Monsignor Martin foe Nichols.

After a slow start for both teams, 2019-20 First Team All Catholic Jaden Slaughter gets the ball after the Joe’s rebound and euro-steps in for the score to tie it up at four.

Three minutes later, Marauders moving it around the arc and get it to Josh Haskell who downs a three from the elbow. St. Joe’s jumps out to a six point lead.

Right before the end of the first, Matthew Carlson gets it on the wing and drives in for the floating layup to make it 18-12, but the Marauders send it down the court in the final three seconds and Slaughter finishes with a huge buzzer beater slam. St. Joe’s led 20-12 after the first quarter.

Second quarter action, Slaughter snags the steal and takes it down the court for the breakaway layup to give the Marauders a 10 point lead halfway through the period.

St. Joe’s led 44-22 at the half, and held onto that big lead in the second half of play.

The Marauders finished the season opener with an impressive 82-48 victory over Nichols.