St. Joe’s downs St. Francis in semifinal doubleheader

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Francis traveled to St. Joe’s on Wednesday afternoon for a doubleheader in the Georgetown Cup semifinals. Let’s get to game one’s action.

Top of the first, Joseph Tobia goes three up, three down to open up the game with three quick strikeouts.

Top of the second, St. Francis gets on the board first. Nathan Langdon rips a shot into shallow left field for a standup double, Anthony Snyder trades places with him and scores from second to give the Red Raiders the 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the third now, Brendan Bucello blasts one out to left field to bring Joseph Haynes home, and that shot ties the game up at 1 a piece.

Top of the fourth, Langdon sends a chopper to third but Bucello fields it and rips it across the field to Anthony Greco who tags him out just in time for the third out of the inning.

The game would stay knotted up at one until Joe’s walked it off in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Marauders take game one 2-1. In game two of the doubleheader, the bats got hot early but St. Joe’s held on to win 8-5. The Marauders punch their ticket to the Georgetown Cup championship game!