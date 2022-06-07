BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, St. Joe’s baseball capped off a great run through Monsignor Martin by topping Canisius 8-3 to win the Georgetown Cup title.

“That was definitely one of the most exciting nights of my life. It was game three too, so that added the extra pressure, extra excitement,” St. Joe’s senior Thomas Zwirecki said. “It was something we worked so hard for, and it’s something you can’t really put into words other than that we worked so hard for this and we finally did it. After last year, it was nice having this.”

Every other year, the Monsignor Martin championship game would be the last game of the season, but this year for the first time ever, the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association is holding a Catholic State baseball tournament, and the Marauders are excited to be the first to play in it.

“It is exciting, because it’s the first year we’ve ever been able to go to States, so it means a lot to be the first team to ever do it,” St. Joe’s senior Joe Stumpo said.

“It’s been relieving, but we know it’s time to get back to work for States,” St. Joe’s senior Eric Swiencicki said. “After all the hard work we put in this offseason, it’s so relieving and it feels great to come out on top and get the Georgetown Cup, but now it’s back to work.”

“It’s fantastic. For the first time ever, a Catholic boys baseball team gets to go compete in the state tournament. I told the kids after the game, you watch Friday Night Lights and all that, and I finally got to say something that I’ve never said in coaching baseball which is ‘We’re going to States,'” St. Joe’s head coach Paul Nasca said. “The kids were all excited, certainly it’s been a target, we’ve had a to-do list this year that we just check marked some things off, and the last one is to try and win a state title.”

“It’s very exciting, but I think the important part is that the mindset doesn’t change,” Zwirecki said. “We can’t change what we’ve been doing all year and having success in. We’re going to stay loose, stay positive, stay goofy, just go and play a ballgame because that’s what we’ve been doing all year.”

The Marauders head downstate on Thursday and will play in their state semifinal game against Chaminade on Friday at 4pm.