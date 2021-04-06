St. Joe’s football dominates Timon 52-21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After dropping their first game of the young season to rival Canisius, the St. Joe’s Marauders were still in the hunt for win number one of the Michael Corona head coaching era as they hosted Bishop Timon on Tuesday afternoon.

Joe’s opened up the game with a 76-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead, but after a fumble deep in their own territory, Timon took over inside the 10 yard line. Two plays later, Jaden Jennings throws it to Christopher Meadows who pops it up, but Carlos Jordan Jr. snags it and takes it in for the pick six!! Marauders up 12-0.

With just under ten minutes left in the half, Aaron Jentz rolls out and hits William Rahill who takes it 50-yards in for the touchdown to give Joe’s the 19-0 lead!

Two minutes later, Naseem Zeigler takes the handoff, makes a couple defenders miss, and goes all the way to the house! It’s now 25-0.

Five and a half minutes left in the second, Timon finally gets on the board. Jennings throws a dart over the middle to Jeff Pilarski making it a 25-7 ballgame.

But the score wouldn’t stay that way for long. Joe’s next possession, they find the endzone yet again thanks to a beautiful pass and catch from Jentz to Jack Carey. Marauders take a 32-7 lead.

23 seconds later, St. Joe’s takes advantage of another Timon turnover. Zeigler gets the ball and finds a hole for the final touchdown of the first half.

Marauders led 38-7 at the half.

Timon would score two more times in the second half but it wouldn’t be enough to catch up to St. Joe’s. The Marauders pick up their first win of the season with a 52-21 victory over Timon.