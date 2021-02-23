St. Joe’s holds on to beat Nichols 74-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The unbeaten St. Joe’s basketball team looked to stay unbeaten on Tuesday evening when they played host to Nichols.

Unlike the last time these two met two weeks ago, Nichols kept it close early on. After some nice passing down low, Matthew Carlson gets it at the blocks and banks the layup. The Vikings trail 9-6.

But Joe’s wouldn’t give up their lead that quickly, Jaden Slaughter gets the block and steal on the other end of the court and hits Jamaar Thompson who lays it in to give the Marauders the 13-8 lead.

Nichols staying in this one in the first. Jesse Adamu passes it and gets in position for the three pointer from the elbow. It’s now 16-13, Joe’s still on top.

With 45 seconds left in the first, Slaughter tips the inbounds pass and Ryan McCarthy banks the bucket down low to make it an 18-15 ballgame. The Vikings would capitalize on one more missed Joe’s shot and make a basket of their own to make it a one-point game after the first, 18-17.

Three minutes left to play in the second, Marauders pass it around and get it to Slaughter who drives in and sinks the layup and draws the foul to give Joe’s the 24-20 lead.

Nichols would play it tight all game but St. Joe’s comes away the winner 74-65 to stay unbeaten on the year.