St. Joe’s hosts spring sport sendoff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though the spring sport seniors at St. Joe’s didn’t get their final season to play in the maroon and white, they got their own personal Senior Night thanks to St. Joe’s athletics.

On Thursday, senior athletes from the Tennis, Sailing, Rowing, Track & Field, Baseball and Lacrosse teams showed up to take their final picture as a Marauder, and thank their coaches, outside of the SJCI Athletic Facility.

While these 47 athletes in the Class of 2020 didn’t get their preferred senior season, they have this memory, and photos with their families, to last them a lifetime.

“Everybody, from the very beginning of planning for this, we’re planning for the unknown, and it’s such a unique situation, but from day one, we said we wanted to create some kind of a normal opportunity and create as normal an environment as humanly possible,” St. Joe’s Athletic Director Brian Anken said. “It’s why we did our college commitment video, graduation last week, then this really stays in line with when we’d be doing our senior days.”

Normally, every sport would have their own separate senior day on their final home game, meet, or match of the season, so the Marauders made sure to stretch the sports out so that the athletes and their families could celebrate the way they normally would.

“It’s so important for the kids, and their families. This is that one day when you get the chance to walk across the field, they get the chance to get some great pictures, they get the chance to be recognized for their accomplishments,” Anken said. “We thought one of the really unique parts is that they get a family picture and a little memento and family keepsake that they get to look back on, no matter what the situation was. It was such a special day for us.”