BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an outstanding career with the St. Joe’s basketball team, on Monday afternoon senior Justin Glover signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Daemen.

“I just feel like I grew a really strong relationship with Coach Mac, and that’s what really made me lean towards Daemen,” St. Joe’s senior Justin Glover said. “It’s also a great academic school, so I feel like it was just the best fit for me, and their program is just the right fit.”

In his four years on the court with the Marauders, Glover became a member of the 1,000 point club, he led his team to a Monsignor Martin title in 2021, and he was an integral part of the team both on and off the gym floor.

He leaves behind a legacy that will be hard to top in St. Joe’s basketball history.

“First, I just want to say thank you to Coach Gabe. He played a huge role into who I am today, so I just want to give a huge shoutout to him,” Glover said. “I had a bunch of success at St. Joe’s, but it starts each and every day with my teammates. At practice they push me to be the best player I can on and off the court. I just really thank them for being there for me through all the hard times.”