BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The journey to winning their sixth straight Monsignor Martin championship starts now for St. Joe’s lacrosse as they get their 2022 season underway on the practice field.

“I remember back last May after the season ended, just thinking to myself, what am I going to do now in school? It’s really good to have the season back, I know a lot of the boys are excited for it, especially the freshmen since this is their first ever time experiencing this,” St. Joe’s junior midfielder Tyler Smart said. “Me as a junior, I got my freshman year cut then sophomore year affected by COVID, so to have a first full year is really good for me as well.”

“We’re super excited. It’s going to be really different from last year because COVID had an effect on our season last year, so we’re going to have more time to watch the games and reflect on the film,” St. Joe’s junior goalie Evan Gallo said. “It just feels great. I can’t wait to get the freshmen on the field too, it’s going to be a great experience.”

The Marauders have been the team to beat in Western New York lacrosse for the majority of the last decade.

St. Joe’s has swept Monsignor Martin in the regular season for the last six consecutive years, taking home the playoff championship for five straight seasons as well.

Coming in as the team with a target on their back, St. Joe’s will rely on the experience of the returners from last season’s 13-3 team that went undefeated against WNY teams.

“I feel like it’s a lot of pressure because you can’t let that streak down, and I don’t think we will, I really don’t,” St. Joe’s senior attackman Aidan Cusack said. “We have such a great group of guys, we’re only going to grow bigger and better as the season moves on. We have a great schedule, we have a lot of challenges in there, but I don’t see any problems. If we continue this, I think we can go back to back like Jordan ’96-’97.”

“Last year we had a lot of sophomore leadership from guys that are juniors now, and last year was our first real year of varsity lacrosse together so I think having that past year under our belt and still succeeding even though it was our rookie year of high school lacrosse, I think it gives us a lot of experience for this year to have that good year of leadership experience under our belt to pursue another championship,” Smart said.

The Marauders open up the season on March 26th when they host Webster Schroeder at 1pm.