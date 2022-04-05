BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence and St. Joe’s lacrosse squared up on the field on Tuesday afternoon for the Marauders home opener.

Early in the first, Evan Lasky brings it from behind the net and sneaks a bouncer past the goalie for the first goal of the game. Joe’s up 1-0.

A few minutes later, on the other end of the field Matt Slowinski shoots and off the rebound Cory Cummins sends it into the back of the net. We’re tied 2-2 at the end of the first.

Second quarter now, Aidan Cusack finds Tyler Smart who absolutely rips one into the top corner. Marauders take a 3-2 lead.

A little bit later, James Cassata feeds it to Lasky who nets it over the goalie’s shoulder to give Joe’s the 5-2 advantage.

But Clarence responds! Tom Campbell dodges and goes up and over the goalie for the score. It’s now 5-3.

Third quarter, Levi Roest slings it in from forever away for the goal. Joe’s takes a 7-3 lead.

The Marauders kept their foot on the gas to take down Clarence 12-4.