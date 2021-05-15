St. Joe’s lacrosse tops Hamburg 14-7

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg boys lacrosse opened up their 2021 season on Saturday afternoon as they hosted St. Joe’s.

Second quarter, Noah Snyder feeds it to Brian Nephew from X to finish off the scoring in the first half. Joe’s leads 7-2.

Marauders open up the third quarter on a rampage. Tyler Smart weaves through defenders and rips it to the back of the net to give St. Joe’s an 8-2 lead.

A few minutes later, Julian Race sprints down the alley and beats the goalie in the bottom corner. It’s now 9-2 Marauders.

Off a scrum in front, Gavin Waite scoops it up and sends it between the goalie’s legs to cut the deficit to 9-3.

Later in the third, Race takes it around behind the net and dishes it in front to Canon Cockrell who scores through traffic to give Joe’s the 10-3 lead.

The Marauders would finish the game with a 14-7 victory to hand Hamburg a loss in their season opener.