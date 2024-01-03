BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Wolf, a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member who served 46 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at his alma mater St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, has died a age 84, the school announced Wednesday.

“A true leader, motivator, mentor, and friend, Joe’s impact on our community over the years has been immeasurable,” stated Chris Fulco, president of St. Joe’s, in a news release.

The renovated baseball fields on the St. Joe’s campus were dedicated last spring to Wolf, who coached the Marauders to 130 victories on the diamond and two Georgetown Cup championships in 13 seasons.

A Cheektowaga native, Wolf played running back for St. Joe’s on the 1955 team that beat rival Canisius for the first time in 24 seasons, and on the undefeated ’56 team that began a 33-game win streak that still stands as the school record. After graduation, Wolf attended Niagara University, and later received his master’s degree from Canisius College.

Assuming the athletic director position at St. Joe’s in 1962, Wolf expanded the Marauders from six to 16 sports before his retirement in 2008. St. Joe’s won 273 team championships and 31 Supremacy Cups in the Monsignor Martin league during his tenure. The turf athletic complex currently in use was completed during Wolf’s last year as AD.

Inducted to the school’s hall of fame in 1996, Wolf became a member of Signum Fidei Society, the highest honor for an SJCI alumnus, in 1999. He received the NYS Catholic H.S. Athletics Director of the Year award in 2007, as well as the John D. Burns Award for outstanding support and dedication to high school football. The Town of Tonawanda declared June 16, 2008 as Mr. Joe Wolf Appreciate Day, and in 2012, Wolf was enshrined in the GBSHOF.

“I know of no other individual more dedicated to the boys of St. Joe’s and our Lasallian tradition,” Wolf’s friend of many years, Bob Schreck, said in a news release. “Joe’s priorities were his faith, his family, and St. Joe’s. He taught us more than just history; he taught respect, discipline, and dedication. His influence will be felt by the thousands of young men whose lives he touched.”