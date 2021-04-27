St. Joe’s opens up lacrosse season with 11-9 win over Nichols

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly two years after St. Joe’s ended the 2019 season as Monsignor Martin champions and State runners up, the Marauders are finally back out on the turf, opening up the 2021 lacrosse season by hosting Nichols on Tuesday afternoon.

Early in the first quarter, we’re tied at one. Off the restart, Aidan Cusack feeds Noah Snyder who steps in and rips one to the top corner to give Joe’s the 2-1 advantage.

With just 17 seconds left in the first, Leighton Zacher dodges his defender and buries one deep into the back of the net to tie the game up at two a piece to end the quarter.

Second quarter action now, Snyder sends it to Blake Gallo who fakes out the defense and goes over the goalie to make it 3-2 Marauders.

But Joe’s doesn’t keep the lead for long. Three minutes later, Charles Robinson gets it from up top and bounces it past the goalie to tie the game up at three.

Just 24 seconds later, Tyler Smart dodges the wing and finds the back of the net. It’s now 4-3 Joe’s.

Vikings passing it around and end on Kolby Amici who takes it to the right and slings it in for the impressive goal. Nichols trails 5-4.

Just under three minutes left in the half, Julian Race finds Gallo who maintains possession under pressure and sends it to the top corner to give Joe’s the 6-4 lead.

Marauders add another one for good measure before the break. Race gets it down low and leaps by the goalie to score. St. Joe’s led 7-4 at the half.

Nichols would score five more goals in the second half but it would not be enough to catch up to the Marauders.

St. Joe’s tops Nichols 11-9.