BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undefeated Hamburg and 1-0 St. Joe’s squared off on the field on Thursday afternoon in a non-league matchup.

Two minutes into the game, Tyler Smart scoops up a loose ball, drives in and slings it to Evan Lasky for the quick stick goal. Marauders take a 1-0 lead early.

Just 30 seconds later, Luke Ventresca feeds it to Matthew Voelkl who bounces in the bar down goal. St. Joe’s up 2-0.

A few minutes later, Devin Collins comes in and finds James Reif who steps down and rips it from the point. Bulldogs cut the lead in half, 2-1

But the Marauders respond in the final minutes of the quarter! Gabriele Cashera hits Lasky who nails his second goal of the game. Joe’s takes a 3-1 lead through to the half.

Third quarter now, Larry Voss drives and slings it to Reif for another goal through traffic. Hamburg trails 3-2.

In the final seconds of the third, Levi Roest crosses it to Smart who sends it into the bottom corner to give the Marauders the 4-2 lead.

That would be the final score in this one. St. Joe’s moves to 2-0, Hamburg drops their first of the season and moves to 4-1.