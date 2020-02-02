BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Joe’s Marauders looked to win their sixth straight when they played host to Orchard Park on Saturday afternoon.

Pick it up in the second period, Joe’s up 1-0, in the offensive zone Mitchell Floccare shoots, Ethan Hayden bobbles it, and Frankie Attea is there to tap it in for the goal! Marauders take a 2-0 lead.

Three and a half minutes left in the period, Joseph Tobia brings it down and sends it to John Armento who rifles the rocket! St. Joe’s jumps ahead to a 3-0 lead, and there was no slowing down this team today.

Two minutes later, Floccare putting in the work in the zone, he flips around to send it down low to Armento and he puts that through the five hole to bring Joe’s up 4-0 to end the second period.

Third period now, Matthew Orlowski gets in on the scoring when he fires one to the back of the net for St. Joe’s fifth and final goal of the game.

St. Joe’s shuts out Orchard Park 5-0, and wins head coach Rich Crozier’s 250th career victory!