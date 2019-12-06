St. Joe’s Slaughter scores 1,000 career points

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In St. Joe’s 66-62 season opener victory over McQuaid on Monday, the Marauders celebrated more than just the win after the game.

Junior Jaden Slaughter scored his 1,000th career point during the match up, and that’s a memory that no one on this team will soon forget.

“I knew I needed nine points, so I was ready,” Jaden Slaughter said.

“It was so cool, not a lot of people score 1,000 points in their career so it’s always a cool thing to see,” senior Daesean Ashley said. “Just seeing Jaden doing it, after knowing him for so long, it was just really cool to see.”

“It felt great. Everyone was cheering for me, especially since I’m kind of new here, everyone just welcomed me here and everyone treated me as normal as anybody, so it felt great.”

Not only was it a special moment for Jaden and his family, it was also special for other players on the team to witness it.

“It’s kind of special. Me knowing him since we were young kids, it almost brought tears to my eyes,” sophomore Justin Glover said. “Jaden is a good player, I love to play with him. It’s exciting to see him accomplish that goal and he has plenty more to go. I hope I’m here to see some more.”

“It was definitely meaningful, it shows all the hard work, all the shots we put up every day, how hard we work, it just shows it’s instant results,” Ashley said.

The Marauders look to start the season 2-0 when they travel to Canisius College to play Orchard Park on Friday. Tip off is set for 7:30 pm.