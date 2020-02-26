St. Joe’s, St. Mary’s advance to Monsignor Martin championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s playoff hockey time for high school teams across Western New York! The Monsignor Martin semifinals taking place at Harbor Center on Tuesday night, let’s get to the action.

ST. JOE’S VS ST. FRANCIS

One seed St. Joe’s looking to defend their Monsignor Martin title again this season, but to get to the championship game, they have to go through St. Francis in the semifinals.

First period action, off the blocked shot Jacob Donaldson goes on a breakaway, but Joe’s goalie Joe Fronczak holds his own in the one-on-one with a stunner of a save! Marauders and Red Raiders are scoreless after the first.

Second period now, Fronczak sends it to Donald Tiburzi who brings it down and shoots right as he’s blown up by Connor Yuhas, but the puck finds its way over the line for the goal! Joe’s takes a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, Sean Deakin clears it out, the puck takes a wacky bounce off the wall and slides right next to the goal where Matthew Orlowski taps it in as the Marauders go up 2-0.

One minute later, Tiburzi shoots it from the blue line where it’s blocked, but a skirmish in the crease leads to Benjamin Cichowski tapping it in for the third Joe’s goal of the game!

Marauders piling on the goals at this point, Sean Deakin gets the puck behind Brennan Brown where it finds the back of the net. St. Joe’s led 4-0 at the end of two.

St. Francis would net one to start the third, but St. Joe’s would score again on another goal from Deakin as the Marauders take down the Red Raiders 5-1 to advance to the Monsignor Martin championship on Super Sunday.

ST. MARY’S VS. CANISIUS

Canisius and St. Mary’s met on the ice for the second Monsignor Martin semifinal game, winner faces St. Joe’s in the championship on Sunday.

First period, Lancers moving it down the ice, Evan Kosinski with the backwards pass to Anthony Difonzo for the one timer. That zips past Luke Kerwin for the score, St. Mary’s leads 1-0.

One minute later, in the offensive zone, Connor Long flips it up, Noah Winiarski blocks it but Joseph Ceccato gets his stick in there to send it up and in for the goal! We’re tied up at one a piece with 11:48 left in the first.

St. Mary’s trying to bring it out of their zone, but Spencer Dielo jumps in front for the steal, and Jaden Riley finishes it off with a beautiful top shelf goal to bring Canisius up 2-1.

That would be the last goal Canisius would score in this one, though. St. Mary’s tacked on three more in the final two periods of play to come away with the 4-2 victory. St. Mary’s and St. Joe’s will play for the Monsignor Martin title on Sunday at 4:45 at the Key Bank Center.