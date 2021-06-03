St. Joe’s topples St. Francis 9-6 to win Monsignor Martin lax championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After one heck of a year, spring sports finally got a chance to play in a Monsignor Martin championship. St. Joe’s hosted St. Francis in the lacrosse title game on Thursday night.

Early in the game, Tyler Smart comes around from behind the net and rips a shot into the bottom corner to give Joe’s the quick 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Aidan Cusack feeds it to Brian Nephew who beats the goalie for the second Marauders goal, it’s now 2-0.

Five minutes left in the first, following a loose ball, Joshua Jusiak gets it and snipes the back of the net through traffic to tie the game up at two a piece.

Just seconds left in the quarter, with a defender on him like flies on honey Julian Race bounces the goal through the five hole to make it 4-2 Joe’s.

Second quarter action, Race dodges through defenders and banks the bottom corner goal. It’s now 6-3.

Onto the third, Chase Sullivan gets it and goes up and over the goalie’s shoulder for the Frannies score. That brings the game to 7-4.

Late in the quarter, Noah Snyder feeds Nephew who rips it into the back of the net to give St. Joe’s the 8-5 lead.

Both teams would score once more but St. Joe’s holds on to top St. Francis 9-6 and win their fifth straight Monsignor Martin championship!