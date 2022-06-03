BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rematch of last year’s Georgetown Cup, Canisius and St. Joe’s met at Canisius College on Friday evening for game one of the three-game series.

In the bottom of the second, Thomas Zwirecki blasts a shot out to the centerfield fence for a triple, and then the next batter up Brendan Bucello gets an RBI groundout to score Zwirecki and get Joe’s on the board first, 1-0.

Top of the third, Tommy Lynch rips a single to shallow right field. Victor Mazzara comes home, and Canisius ties the game up at one a piece.

In the bottom of the frame, Joey Haynes sneaks one up the middle to score Joshua Eagle. Marauders up 2-1.

Next batter up, Zwirecki hits an RBI groundout to second to bring Haynes across the plate and give Joe’s the 3-1 advantage.

A few batters later, Jeremy Connor knocks a chopper out to left field. Anthony Greco scores the fourth Joe’s run of the game, it’s now 4-1.

The Crusaders would add two more runs but it wasn’t enough. St. Joe’s takes game one of the Georgetown Cup, 4-3. Game two will be at Canisius College on Saturday at noon.