BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Joe’s lacrosse can always count on senior captain Tyler Smart to score a goal, literally as he’s scored at least one in every single game of his high school career. And he’s pretty humble about it too.

“I do have the confidence but I don’t play to score, I play for the team and I know that my shots will fall and if i keep playing for the team I’ll get my opportunities to get assists, to get goals so I don’t really focus on the streak much,” Tyler Smart told News 4 Sports.

“I just focus on helping our team win and even if I don’t score a single goal and we win like a state championship I’m totally cool with that because it’s for the team, it’s for the greater good.”

Tyler didn’t have a freshman season because of Covid-19 so his scoring streak has been going on for three years, ever since sophomore year. And as head coach Peter Hudecki tells us, that’s not all Tyler’s accomplished in that time.

“You know that’s just incredible, it’s an incredible feat. I don’t know if he told you, he’s very modest but he just broke the school scoring record for points,” Coach Hudecki said.

That’s a record that’s been held since 2019.

“And he [Tyler] only did it in three years, he missed the whole covid year and he did it in three years i’m very excited to see what he can do in college.”

Tyler will continue his lacrosse career next year at Air Force but that’s not the only reason he chose it.

“I picked air force just for three main things, I can succeed academically, I can succeed athletically and then I would love to serve my country and live there too so it was a complete package and I fell in love with the place as soon as I visited,” Tyler explained.

“We kind of talk to him like he’s one of the coaches and honestly, I tell the guys sometimes he could run practice, I mean we could just sit and stand if we want to sometimes,” Coach Hudecki laughed.

“He also makes those mature decisions too besides feeling like he’s one of the coaches, he makes so many great decisions, obviously Air Force being number one. When he told me about that I was super excited and the fact that he targeted on that school early. And a lot of other schools were interested and he just kept working hard and let them know it was his interest and they were ready to have him.”

Now Tyler looks to close out his high school career with a state championship win that would be the first in program history. The Marauders will face the team the lost to in the state title game last year, Iona Prep.

“I think this year in the back of our heads it’s just been we gotta get there again and then once we get there we have to take care of business this time. Thankfully the game’s at our field for the first time ever so that will be a huge help and we’re gonna play the same team that we played last year so that’s a little more motivation which I don’t think we need but it’s nice to have,” Tyler said.

Faceoff between St. Joe’s and Iona Prep is set for Saturday morning at 11.