St. Joe’s volleyball cruises to 3-0 semifinal victory over St. Francis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Joe’s and St. Francis met in the Monsignor Martin semifinals on Tuesday night. The winner will play in the championship game on Friday.

Joe’s won the first two sets, in the third the Red Raiders keep it close. Benjamin Zambron sets up Aidan Tremper who taps the ball over into empty space. It’s now 6 all.

Tied at 11 a few minutes later, after rallies on both sides, Alexander Schmidt slams it over and St. Francis is unable to send it back. Marauders take a 12-11 lead.

From there, Joe’s goes on a run. Schmidt serves up an ace to make it 15-11.

Set point for the Marauders, and they set it up for Owen Bembenista who gets the game-winning kill to win the set 25-18.

St. Joe’s sweeps St. Francis 3-0 to advance to the Monsignor Martin championship game.