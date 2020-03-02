St. Joe’s wins 7th Niagara Cup in 9 years with 4-0 win over St. Mary’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The goal for the St. Joe’s Marauders from the beginning of the year was to repeat as state champions, and in order to continue on that path, Joe’s had to face St. Mary’s in the Monsignor Martin championship on Saturday evening.

Starting slow would not be an issue for the Marauders, though. Three and a half minutes into the game, on the power play Tristian Weigand shoots, and Sean Deakin connects to send it to the back of the net! St. Joe’s takes a 1-0 lead quick.

But wait, there’s more! Twenty seconds later, Marauders attacking down low, and it’s Tino Turello that puts it through the five hole for the goal! Joe’s jumps out to a 2-0 lead with 11:36 left in the first.

But wait, there’s MORE! Less than a minute later, Frankie Attea wraps it around the net for the third St. Joe’s goal in the first five minutes of play.

St. Joe’s would take the 3-0 lead into the third quarter.

Much like he has throughout the entire season, St. Joe’s goalie Joe Fronczak was a brick wall in the net on Saturday. Fronczak stopped a perfect 29/29 shots on goal in the shutout, earning him the MVP of the game.

Less than a minute left in the game, Benjamin Cichowski puts it through the five hole for the fourth and final goal of the game.

St. Joe’s blanks St. Mary’s 4-0 to win their seventh Monsignor Martin championship in nine years. The Marauders dream to repeat as state champions is still alive.