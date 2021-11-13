St. Mary’s bests Timon for Monsignor Martin title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Mary’s Lancers are back in the Monsignor Martin championship game on Friday night, and they took on the Timon Tigers for the title.

Scoreless after the first, but in the second quarter the Lancers trounce down the field and cap off the drive with a 16-yard dart from Jayden Wilson to Marcus Johnson for the touchdown. St. Mary’s takes an 8-0 lead.

With just seconds left in the first half, on 4th down, Wilson keeps it himself and picks up the first down but sees a hole and just keeps running. He goes untouched 50-yards into the end zone for the score to give the Lancers the 16-0 lead at the half.

Onto the third, Wilson again showing off his speed when he heads to the numbers and takes it 33-yards in for the TD. St. Mary’s up 23-0.

On the next Lancer possession, Christian Lewis takes the handoff and trots over the goal line to make it 30-0.

St. Mary’s would keep the pedal to the metal to shutout Timon 52-0 for their second straight Monsignor Martin B Division Championship.