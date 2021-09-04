St. Mary’s cruises to 30-16 win over St. Joe’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monsignor Martin high school football got rolling this weekend, and on Saturday, St. Mary’s traveled to St. Joe’s to open up the season.

On the second play of the game, Jayden Wilson takes the snap and heads to the right but is met immediately by Brennan McElroy for the loss!!

The Lancers get it together a few plays later though. Christian Lewis gets the handoff, finds a hole, and heads for the races! He takes that 35-yards to the house for the first score of the game. St. Mary’s leads 7-0 early.

Second quarter, Wilson tucks the ball and goes up the gut but on the tackle the ball comes out!! Michael O’Grady scoops up the fumble and the ball turns over to the Marauders.

On the Lancers next drive, O’Grady comes around the backside and tackles Wilson right as the ball is coming out.

St. Mary’s would put together a strong second half to outlast St. Joe’s late comeback. The Lancers come away with the 30-16 win.