St. Mary’s cruises to Monsignor Martin championship with 3-0 win over Mount Mercy

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top-seeded St. Mary’s Lancers girls volleyball team hosted Mount Mercy in the semifinal round of the Monsignor Martin playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.

First set, after the Magic send it over, Courtney Kurkowiak sets up Carson Taylor slams it down for the kill to give the Lancers a 7-2 lead.

A few minutes later, Mount Mercy returns the favor when Hannah Fredo taps it over right to the empty floor. It’s now 12-4, St. Mary’s.

Late in the set, Mount impressively saves it and sends it back over the net but immediately after, Samantha Garry goes up for the kill, giving St. Mary’s a 21-6 lead.

The Lancers would round out the set with a 25-6 victory.

Second set action, Jordan Hummel goes on a roll while serving. She serves up ace after ace, taking the Lancers on a 14-0 run to open up the set.

St. Mary’s close to closing the second set. Lancers set up Taylor again and she absolutely drills it onto the back line.

St. Mary’s rolls to win the second set 25-3, and then goes 25-15 in the third set. The Lancers roll to a 3-0 victory over Mount Mercy. St. Mary’s will host the Monsignor Martin championships on Friday at 5 pm.