St. Mary’s girls move to 5-1 in Monsignor Martin play, top Nichols 76-55

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Mary’s girls basketball hit the road on Friday night to take on Nichols in a Monsignor Martin matchup.

In the final seconds of the third quarter, Shay Ciezki slings it to Kierra Kline who knocks down the buzzer beater corner three. Lancers led 58-31 after three.

A few minutes into the fourth, Fallon Griffin gets it and drops a three of her own from the corner. It’s now 60-37.

Nichols hitting their stride in the fourth, and continue the comeback with a big three from Quinn Benchley to make it 69-49.

On the other end of the court, Ciezki jumps in front of the pass and takes it in for the layup. Ciezki would finish with 35 points.

St. Mary’s would go on to top Nichols 76-55 to move to 5-1 in Monsignor Martin.