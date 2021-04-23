St. Mary’s girls volleyball wins 17th consecutive Monsignor Martin title

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Mary’s girls volleyball team has long been the team to beat in Monsignor Martin, and on Friday evening the Lancers hosted Sacred Heart in the championship game.

Lancers opened up the game by winning the first two sets. Third set action, Gwen McCarthy returns the attack from Isabella Allen, but Gabbie Petroski taps the ball down for the Sharks point to tie the game up at two a piece.

A few minutes later, Courtney Kurkowiak sets up Gianna Blair for the MASSIVE kill to give St. Mary’s a 4-2 advantage.

And after that, the Lancers got hot. Kurkowiak serves up an ace, it’s now 11-4 St. Mary’s.

Now, the Lancers are just on fire. Kurkowiak sets up the heavy hitting freshman Carson Tyler who slams the kill off a Shark, giving St. Mary’s a 16-5 lead.

Just a few points away from winning the set and the championship, Jordan Hummel makes the incredible dig to keep the ball alive, and Tyler finishes with the attack onto the empty floor, making it 23-6.

The Lancers would win a few minutes later, 25-7, and come away with the three-set shutout over Sacred Heart. For the 17th straight season, the St. Mary’s Lancers are Monsignor Martin champions!