St. Mary’s outlasts Canisius 2-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The reigning Catholic State champs St. Mary’s hosted Canisius at the Northtown Center on Wednesday night, and the Lancers picked up right where they left off in the 2019-20 season.

First period, Lancers in the offensive zone, Connor Payne winds up and shoots but Canisius does some impeccable defending to keep the puck out of the goal. St. Mary’s is given a penalty shot following the play.

Jack Ellis is the man taking the shot for St. Mary’s, and he fakes it to the left before tapping it in on the right for the goal. Lancers up 1-0 with 11:30 left in the first.

Just under three minutes left in the period, Canisius evens up the score. Joe Ceccato centers it and Jacob DaLuca chips it up to the top shelf. We’re all tied up at one a piece.

25 seconds to play in the first, Ryan Leemer gets his own rebound, takes it behind the net and sneaks in the puck behind the outstretched goalie. Lancers take a 2-1 lead into the break.

That would prove to be the final goal of the game. St. Mary’s holds on to beat Canisius 2-1. The Lancers move to 2-0 on the season, the Crusaders fall to 1-1.