St. Mary’s soccer routs Nardin 9-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Mary’s Lancers traveled to take on the Nardin Gators in a Monsignor Martin soccer matchup on Monday afternoon.

Within the first minute of the game, Charlie Pawli sends it up the field to Gabby Gambino who leaps over the diving goalie and sends it into the back of the net for the first Lancers goal of the game.

Just two minutes later, Teddie Osinski crosses it to Shae O’Rourke who makes two defenders and the keeper miss with her shot. St. Mary’s takes a 2-0 lead.

Gators defense moving the ball towards midfield but Claire De’Angelis steals the ball and sends it to O’Rourke. That’s a top shelf bar down goal for the senior to make it 3-0.

A few minutes later, Gabby Martin takes the ball, lays it up right in front of the goal, and O’Rourke steals it right from underneath the keeper and puts it into the back of the net. St. Mary’s jumps out to a 4-0 lead.

The Lancers would end the game with a 9-1 victory over Nardin to open up Monsignor Martin play 2-0. Nardin moves to 0-1 in league play.